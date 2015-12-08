City surveyor hit by school bus near Shoreland Elementary

A Washington Local School District bus hit a pedestrian early Tuesday afternoon in Toledo.

Police say the bus was pulling out of Shoreland Elementary School when it hit a surveyor standing alongside the road.

The surveyor was taken to a Toledo hospital to be checked for a possible head injury. Officials on scene said the injury did not appear to be serious.

It's unknown if children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

