New uptown 'Market on the Green' to open Wednesday

A new grocery store will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the Uptown neighborhood in Toledo.

The ProMedica Ebeid Institute supports local vendors and provides healthy and nutritious food congruent with the mission of the healthcare provider and philanthropist Russell Ebeid - who partnered with ProMedica to open Market on the Green.

A press release announced the opening at 1806 Madison Ave. in Toledo. It included the following statement:

"Market on the Green, the cornerstone of the Institute, is a full-service grocery market offering fresh and affordable healthy food choices to a designated food desert. At the market, you'll find fresh, local produce and foods, as well as fresh meat, dairy, locally baked goods and frozen foods. You'll also find everyday necessities, such as toiletries and pet food."

Local vendors will include Toledo's Sam Okun Produce Company, Amish-made goods from Walnut Creek Foods, and coffee from Flying Rhino Coffee & Chocolate.

"We really wanted it to be a one-stop shop that the neighborhood could come to and at least find an offering in every category," said Market on the Green Manager Anthony Goodwin.

The second floor of the institute will also be dedicated to the welfare of the community, including a teaching kitchen and various community programs in financial literacy, health resources and job training programming. That section will open in 2016.

A donation from Russell Ebeid made the market possible.

See more information on Market on the Green's Facebook page.

