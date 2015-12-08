Sandy Drabik-Collins files lawsuit for worker's compensation after death of husband

The widow of D. Michael Collins, Sandy Drabik-Collins, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Toledo for worker's compensation in the death of Toledo's late mayor.

The original claim, which was ultimately denied, states that Collins was working at the time of his cardiac arrest on Feb. 1, 2015, which resulted in his death five days later on Feb. 6, 2015. On the date in question, the former mayor was on his way home from a press conference about the a city snow emergency.

Drabik-Collins appealed the denial by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. Then, on June 22, 2015, the Industrial Commission of Ohio's district hearing officer allowed the death claim, but later, on Sept. 1, it was denied allowance and then further hearing was refused.

The lawsuit claims that Collins in entitled to participate in the Workers' Compensation Fund and demands judgment through a jury trail.

Read the entire complaint with the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas here.

