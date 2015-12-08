Lucas County Children Services seeking foster parents

As we head into the New Year, Lucas County Children Services is asking families and individuals to consider making fostering their New Year’s resolution.

Right now, LCCS is looking for foster or adoptive parents for all ages, particularly young children and groups of three or four siblings who have been victims of abuse and neglect.

After the New Year, the agency is providing free information and training classes to those interested in fostering at their offices on Adams Street in downtown Toledo. Evening classes will be held Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 6 through Feb. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday classes will be scheduled Feb. 13 through March 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And Monday and Wednesday evening classes will be held April 4 through May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. To register for any of the classes offered, call 419-213-3336 or click here.

To qualify as a foster or adoptive parent you must be:

At least 18 years of age to adopt; 21 to become a foster parent

Begin the process by attending the free, 36-hour training program

Can be married, single or in a relationship

Can own or rent a home/apartment that can pass a safety inspection and has at least two bedrooms

Can work outside the home

Must demonstrate a source of income sufficient to care for yourself

Agree to a background check

Receive financial support, based on your child(ren)’s needs

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.