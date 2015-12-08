Chris Shutters Quartet plays originals and classics

Chris Shutters brought his quartet into the studio and showcased two originals, "Rattle My Chain", "By Now" along with a classic by Marvin Gaye, "What's Going On". The group performs a mix of classic rock, blues and other genres.

Shutters says what brings the group together is a love of music; their success is attributed to their musical chemistry.

"Musical intuition – having the chemistry and just knowing where everybody’s going. It’s innate and it’s something that – it’s a certain chemistry you gotta have," he said.

The group plays at The Local this Thursday. Each member also works on separate projects.

"Frank plays Mondays at the Village Idiot, I play at Treo on Mondays and Wednesdays opposite weeks, and we (all) play together sometimes at the Local on Thursdays We all have our own projects, so whenever we can get together we make it happen – we play gigs together. Me and Frank May over here, we’ve played together for about 10 years or so … Greg Robey and Jerry Knott we’ve been playing for about 5 years… With these guys, I call them when I run out of options," he laughs. "No, that’s absolutely not true. I call them when I have a prestigious gig or something cool coming up, I always call the best."

The Local is located at 7723 Airport Hwy.

Look for this group on Thursdays, next performance Dec. 10 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

