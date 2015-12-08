Sex abuse allegation against late southeast MI priest deemed credible

The Archdiocese of Detroit says a child sex abuse allegation against a late Catholic priest has been deemed credible.

Father David West was ordained in 1964 and served in about 20 parishes across southeast Michigan. A full list was released on the diocese’s website. West’s assignments included serving as a minister at Wayne State University and as a chaplain at Bishop Gallagher High School. In July of 2002, West served at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Temperance, Michigan, a small community in Monroe County.

West died in 2004 at the age of 65, before there were any allegations against him. Years later, a sexual abuse allegation brought before the Archdiocesan Board of Review and found to be credible. The incident allegedly happened to a male victim in the 1970s.

According to a release from the diocese, there are no deadlines or time limits on reporting sexual abuse of minors by priests, deacons or other church personnel. Anyone who has been abused or knows someone who has been abused can call the victim assistance coordinator of the diocese at 866-343-8055 or email vac@aod.org

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.