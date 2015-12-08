Heaters and furnaces may trigger allergies

If you're reaching for those tissues, you're not alone. Winter allergies are now in full swing.

Dust mites, mold and dander are the biggest triggers this season. Doctors at UTMC say although winter has been mild so far, your allergies may get worse. They say what triggers the sneezing and congestion is possibly coming directly from your furnace and heaters.

"If you have the opportunity to clean your air ducts, they tend to build up that dust and then we fire up those heaters for winter and then all of that blows about. Those are things you can do prevention wise," said Dr. Shirley Bodi, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine UTMC.

She says your best defense against allergies is STILL avoidance.

Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays are also recommended when it comes to combating allergies.

