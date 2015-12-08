Don't Waste Your Money: Deal alert websites and apps

There are still plenty of great deals to take advantage of in this holiday season and they can be easily tracked through your phone.

Websites like retailmenot.com offer the lowest prices along with coupons. Other websites such as slickdeals.net and bradsdeals.com offer picks of the day and pictured items that are being sold at discounted prices.

The smartphone price scanner’s red laser and price grabber can also tell you where an item can be found at a cheaper price.

If you click “like” on the Facebook page of some stores, they will send you deal alerts.

The downfall of this is that after a few too many clicks, your Facebook feed could turn into a slew of ads for things you are not interested in buying.

Because of this, deal alert sites can be a better option to thrifty shopping.

Happy holidays!

