Restaurant Ratings: Downtown Perrysburg restaurant tops the list of violators

A popular downtown Perrysburg restaurant is in the hot seat this week, receiving more than a dozen violations during its latest inspection.

Stella's on Louisiana Avenue got 13 violations. Employees weren't trained in food safety regulations. Food was not protected from contamination with rolls being stored near a hand sink, causing concern that they could get splashed. Plus, other food items including fish, hamburger patties and turkey were not at a safe temperature to eat.

American Table Family Restaurant on Glendale in Toledo had a dozen violations; one was fixed during the inspection. A manager wasn't knowledgeable about food safety regulations. Food was not held at a temperature safe for consumption. Eggs were stored above fruit and raw meat above cooked chicken, which could contaminate the ready-to-eat items.

Campus Oasis on Dorr had ten violations. Food in the walk-in and reach-in coolers weren't date marked and were thrown out during the inspection. Sanitizer wasn't the proper concentration to kill germs. The can opener was also dirty.

Central Hot Dog on Front Street had nine violations. One was corrected while an inspector was there. Food in one of the coolers was not a safe temperature to eat. A food rack holding clean dishes was dirty. Plus, an inspector said the building was in bad shape overall, with things like cracked floor tiles and a broken counter top.

Taco Bell on Laskey had no violations, which isn't a first for the fast food stop. The building was said to be well-maintained.

Macs N' Melts on West Central also had a perfect inspection. The restaurant said to be clean and well-maintained.

