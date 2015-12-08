USPS tests new app that tracks mail through pictures

Soon you may be able to check your mail even before it gets there.

The US Postal Service is testing a new app that will send black and white pictures of your mail to a digital inbox every morning.

Right now, the service is available in New York, Connecticut and Virginia.

The Postal Service hopes to expand testing to other areas in 2016.

