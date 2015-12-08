December 8 is National Brownie Day

According to the National Day Calendar, Dec. 8 is National Brownie Day.

The first variety of brownies turned up in the 1800s in Chicago, IL and had walnuts.

The baked treat was created by a chef for a ladies luncheon.

Today, there are loads of different kinds of brownie recipes.

Check out the top 10 on the Taste of Home website.

