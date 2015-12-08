Family member hits, kills toddler in driveway of Wood Co. home

A 3-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car Monday evening in Wood County.

Police say it happened at a home on the 8300 block of Portage Road around 5:30 p.m. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hunter Blasius was in a private driveway when he was struck by a car driven by a relative.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says the investigation is ongoing, but that at this time it is believed to be completely accidental and no charges have been filed.

The Pastor of the Church where the Blassius family attends says the church is accepting donations to help the family defray funeral expenses.

Donations can be sent to Zion United Brethren Church, 7481 Bays Road, Wayne, OH 43466.

