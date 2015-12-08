Ohio Casinos: Revenue reports for October - November 2015

Ohio’s top 4 casinos earned a total of $64,633,458 in the month of November, 2015.

October’s numbers were up into the $67-million mark.

Hollywood Casino in Toledo reported $14,374,053 in revenue – the least amount of the three locations in the state.

The Columbus Hollywood Casino netted $17,307,254 in the same period.

