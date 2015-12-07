Point Place 'Grinch' slashes and steals outdoor displays

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Point Place is a little less festive after residents say someone has been stealing their outdoor Christmas decorations.

“We do this as a family. This is what my kids look forward to every single year,” said Angela Shepard.

The Shepards had a light-up sleigh and inflatable Olaf (from Disney’s “Frozen”) snatched from their front yard. Others say their inflatables were slashed.

“It’s not the thought of the decorations being stolen, it’s the whole purpose of I do this for my kids,” Shepard said. “It makes me mad because people work hard for the stuff that they purchase, and to have it ripped out from under you, it’s a horrible feeling.”

Shepard, a mother of four, says explaining what happened to her kids wasn’t easy, but she’s hoping whoever took their decorations brings them back.

“I consider them (the thief) being a Grinch. They don’t like Christmas,” she said.

