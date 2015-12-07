Point Place 'Grinch' slashes and steals outdoor displays - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Point Place 'Grinch' slashes and steals outdoor displays

POINT PLACE, OH (WTOL) -

Point Place is a little less festive after residents say someone has been stealing their outdoor Christmas decorations.

“We do this as a family. This is what my kids look forward to every single year,” said Angela Shepard.

The Shepards had a light-up sleigh and inflatable Olaf (from Disney’s “Frozen”) snatched from their front yard. Others say their inflatables were slashed.

“It’s not the thought of the decorations being stolen, it’s the whole purpose of I do this for my kids,” Shepard said. “It makes me mad because people work hard for the stuff that they purchase, and to have it ripped out from under you, it’s a horrible feeling.”

Shepard, a mother of four, says explaining what happened to her kids wasn’t easy, but she’s hoping whoever took their decorations brings them back.

“I consider them (the thief) being a Grinch. They don’t like Christmas,” she said.

