Toledo teen cancer survivor collecting Christmas gifts for kids

A Toledo-area teen is getting national attention for her battle with cancer and her fighting spirit.

Calysta (Caly) Bevier was 15 when she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer earlier this year. After 21 chemotherapy infusions over the summer, her cancer is now in remission. But her story is reaching millions after a video of Caly performing Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" at a charity event in September went viral.

"My dad was recording it and he put on YouTube," Caly said. "And it kind of just blew up."

The viral video even caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres. Last week, Caly flew to California with her Toledo firefighter dad Adam to watch a taping of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The night before, they got a call from a producer on the show with some big news:

"She calls us, we're in our hotel room in LA, and she's like, 'Well, I have some good news for you. You're going to be on the show tomorrow,'" Caly recalled. "I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no way!’"

Caly had the opportunity to sing "Fight Song" with Rachel Platten herself.

"It seemed like a dream," Caly said.

"A proud moment for a dad, definitely," Adam said.

It's been a long road this year to get to this moment. Caly first knew something was wrong on vacation with her family. Her mom noticed a lump on her stomach, which turned out to be a tumor. On June 16 it was removed.

"They biopsied it and it ended up being cancerous," Caly said.

"That's definitely news you never want to hear, that your 15-year-old has cancer," Adam said. "Even thinking about it gets you a little emotional."

Doctors also found a smaller tumor by her kidneys. So they started chemo immediately. Driving to her first treatment, the "Fight Song" came on.

“I had heard it before and I liked the song," Caly said. "But on the way, I really listened to the lyrics and I realized how much they really correlated with my situation. And I ended up loving the song and it ended up becoming my anthem throughout the summer."

The Bevier family, and particularly Caly, tried to stay positive during the treatment. On Aug. 28, Caly found out her cancer was in remission.

"The day we found out she was in remission, we all cried the most because you let it all out," Adam said.

Now Caly is taking all this attention and doing something positive for others. She's organizing a toy drive for kids with cancer who have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

"People have done so much for me and I've gotten to do so much," she said. "So I wanted to give back to kids who don't get all this."

The Beviers are setting up collection boxes around the city to accept donations.

"When you think about everything that happened, you just want to give back," Adam said.

The toys collected will be taken to Toledo Children’s Hospital the week of Christmas.

If you want to help, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations to one of these locations through Dec. 19:

Ashley Furniture at Spring Meadows

Cold Stone Creamery on Dussell Drive in Maumee

Toledo Fire Stations 4, 6 and 18: Station 4: 3940 Hill Ave Station 6: 1155 Oak St. Station 18; 5221 Lewis Ave

Toledo Fire Fighter Federal Credit Union, 2800 W. Laskey, Toledo

Mayberry Diner, all 3 locations: 8253 Mayberry Sq., Sylvania 2155 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo 3606 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo

Fusion Bistro and Bar, 3136 Markway, Toledo

Watch Caly on The Ellen DeGeneres Show here.

