Local college teams heading to bowl games

BGSU won the MAC Championship and will head to AL for a bowl game

Local teams are going bowling: College football bowl game locations were announced Sunday.

Michigan State will be in the College Football Playoff against Alabama. Ohio State will go up against Central Catholic alumnus DeShone Kizer with Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Also, University of Michigan will be playing Florida in the Citrus Bowl.

Bowling Green State University and University of Toledo will be playing post-season games, too. Both teams will be playing without their head coach, as they’ve taken other jobs.

The Falcons will be in Mobile, AL for the GoDaddy Bowl against Georgia Southern on Dec. 23.

The Rockets will head to Boca Raton, FL to face nationally-ranked Temple on Dec. 22.

