Toledo taxi drivers calling for regulations on Uber

Several cab drivers voiced concerns regarding Uber regulations at Monday’s taxi review board meeting in downtown Toledo.

"We're at an unfair disadvantage," said taxi driver Tom Waldeck.

Waldeck and other taxi drivers said Uber has cost them 40-50 percent of their business because the city doesn’t police the rates Uber charges or impose licensing fees like cabs have to pay, allowing Uber to charge less.

“Toledo is just sitting back watching,” said Waldeck.

For example, by law, taxi companies are required to charge a base fare of $2, but Uber only charges $1. Taxi companies also say the insurance Uber requires might not cover you if you’re in an accident.

Scott Potter owns Black and White Taxi Company. He and other taxi companies say Uber only has to carry personal insurance, which is half the cost of what taxi drivers pay.

“As taxis, we have a lot more insurance,” Potter said. “You have one service playing on this level and another service playing on another level.”

According to a spokesman at Ohio Insurance and Financial Services in Findlay, personal insurance would not cover an Uber driver or the passenger if an accident occurred. The driver would need commercial insurance like cab companies are required to have.

Potter and other companies helped introduce House Bill 237 to get Uber regulated by the state to even the playing field.

“There’s a lot to be determined at this point,” Potter said.

Uber spokeswoman Lauren Altmin said the company supports the bill. She said more than 65 jurisdictions nationwide have already adopted similar regulations.

As for whether or not you’re insured in an Uber car? Altmin said drivers and passengers are covered under a blanket corporate policy.

The Ohio Senate is expected to vote on House Bill 237 later this week. If passed, the Uber regulations could go into effect within 90 days.

But taxi drivers are growing impatient. They say lawmakers should act on Uber sooner than later.

"The city should enforce their laws," Waldeck said.

