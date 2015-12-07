ACA Enrollment: Times and locations

The new year is quickly approaching. But don't worry, if you haven't signed up for medical insurance, there's still time.

On Monday, Mercy Hospitals, along with other Toledo organizations, launched a week-long enrollment period to get you signed up with medical insurance.

About half a million Ohioans are uninsured, according to the Federal Department of Health and Human Services. But since the Affordable Care Act was put into action, over 230,000 Ohioans and more than 10,000 Toledoans have enrolled in insurance programs.

In an effort to increase those numbers, Mercy Hospitals and other organizations across the city are holding open enrollment sessions now through Saturday in order to meet the December 15 deadline.

Those interested can sign up all the way through January 31. If you want your insurance plan and coverage to start on January 1, then you must either enroll or renew by December 15.

Services are free and there are 81 plans to choose from.

It's something Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur says isn't just in the interest of those who sign up.

"It's in their own interest, but it's also in our community's interest and in society's interest to have a healthier population," said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH).

The congresswoman also says these sessions provide guidelines from real people that you can't get by reading the forms online.

"These are really experienced people who can help them make a good decision," she said.

Locations and times include:

Monday, December 7, 2015

Mercy St. Anne Hospital

3PM-8PM

3404 W. Sylvania Avenue

Toledo, OH 43623

Tuesday, December 8, 2015

St. Rita’s Medical Center

10AM-6PM

730 W. Market St.

Lima, OH 45801

Thursday, December 10, 2015

Mercy Tiffin Hospital

10AM-3PM

45 St. Lawrence Dr.

Tiffin, OH 44883

Mercy St. Charles Hospital

12PM-5PM

2600 Navarre Avenue

Oregon, OH 43616

Friday, December 11, 2015

Mercy Defiance Hospital

1PM-6PM

1404 E. 2nd St.

Defiance, OH 43512

Saturday, December 12, 2015

Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center

10AM-3PM

2213 Cherry St.

Toledo, OH 43608

