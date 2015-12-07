Ottawa Hills elementary students learn computer programming with 'Hour of Code'

Ottawa Hills Elementary School computer teacher Sue Ann Peete is using a global program to educate her students on the importance of computer science.

"It's just become a lost art. And we want to bring it back because there are so many jobs out there that we need computer programmers again," Peete said.

Peete has been teaching the Hour of Code since it started as a nationwide and global initiative in 2013. It's a week-long program that usually happens toward the beginning of December, but with such a positive reaction by the students and parents, Peete has extended her program for the entire month.

Peete says it's this reaction that also led her to expanding the age range to include kids from kindergarten to sixth grade, and it's something she says isn't just to push the students' imaginations.

"The kids have pushed me to start with a simple program like Code.org. And they want more. They want to build apps, they want to start programming websites," she said.

Peete says the program through Code.org is free and simple to use. She says its challenges students to use critical thinking, logical reasoning and experimentation, all in a hands-on approach.

Her students have created results like websites and gaming systems that you typically only see adults doing.

"It blows me away. It really does. I mean, fourth and fifth graders that have built their own websites and they're online. I can't say enough about them," Peete said.

And Peete's not the only one that sees the long-term benefit.

"I think it's a great opportunity, because when we're older we're going to need to know how to do some code if you're going to go into engineering or computer science,” said fifth-grader Libby Hagenbuch. “It's great to know in elementary so when you do it in the next years, you'll know exactly what to do."

While it's hard work, students say it's one of their favorite classes.

"It's so much fun because you can build whatever you want and you're totally free, so if you wanted to build something that has to do with sound or dancing, you could build it. Or you could build something on the total opposite," Hagenbuch said.

And other students agree.

"There's still learning in it, but you don't have to use your mind a lot, you just kind of use your imagination, and I like that," said Claire Sigler, a fellow fifth-grade student.

