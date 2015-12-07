Rossford Fire Chief targeted by thieves for second time

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard has been targeted by thieves once again.

Back on Thanksgiving, Chief Drouard's truck was stolen right out of his driveway. Since then the truck has been returned, but now police are investigating the most recent incident at Chief Drouard's house - an attempted break-in by two men trying to get into his garage.

"The keypad for the door entry to the garage had been kind of tampered with," said Police Chief Glenn Goss.

Goss says they are now looking into whether or not the two incidents are related. He says the garage door opener was in the Drouard's truck at the time it was taken.

"The fire chief was very smart in knowing to change the code on his remote, so if it was stolen from the truck or given out to someone else who did steal the truck, they wouldn't be able to access his home through the garage by just pressing the button," said Goss.

Goss says the suspects are described as two black males in a gray or silver four-door pickup truck with a license plate ending in 6-2.

If you know who may be responsible for the break-in or spot the vehicle described, you're asked to call police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.