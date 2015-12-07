Rossford Fire Chief targeted by thieves for second time - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford Fire Chief targeted by thieves for second time

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard has been targeted by thieves once again. 

Back on Thanksgiving, Chief Drouard's truck was stolen right out of his driveway. Since then the truck has been returned, but now police are investigating the most recent incident at Chief Drouard's house - an attempted break-in by two men trying to get into his garage. 

"The keypad for the door entry to the garage had been kind of tampered with," said Police Chief Glenn Goss.  

Goss says they are now looking into whether or not the two incidents are related. He says the garage door opener was in the Drouard's truck at the time it was taken.  

"The fire chief was very smart in knowing to change the code on his remote, so if it was stolen from the truck or given out to someone else who did steal the truck, they wouldn't be able to access his home through the garage by just pressing the button," said Goss.  

Goss says the suspects are described as two black males in a gray or silver four-door pickup truck with a license plate ending in 6-2.  

If you know who may be responsible for the break-in or spot the vehicle described, you're asked to call police.  

