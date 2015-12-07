City of Toledo files lawsuit against CCNO, Lucas Co. Commissioners

The City of Toledo filed a lawsuit Monday against the Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio and Lucas County Commissioners. It's an action city officials say was taken to protect the interests of the city and its taxpayers.

The lawsuit was filed after many months of attempts to negotiate responsibilities regarding city inmates at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson emphasizes that the city remains committed to working with Lucas County on a host of other issues of common interest.

“Criminal justice reform poses multi-faceted challenges. The CCNO issue is a complicated matter. It is appropriate to bring in an independent viewpoint. In this case the judicial system is the needed perspective at this time,” said Hicks-Hudson.

Toledo continues to maintain its objection to an amendment adopted by the agency in May that both altered the distribution of financial responsibility for CCNO, as well as eliminated reimbursements to Toledo from other jurisdictions.

“In addition to the financial issues, several actions by the CCNO Board adversely affect the sovereignty status of the city,” said Hicks-Hudson.

The city's law director says they want the same responsibilities as other cities in Ohio.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says for 25 years, the city agreed to pay for the inmates they sent to CCNO. Under the direction of the D. Michael Collins Administration, CCNO charged the county instead, but has since changed it back. Gerken says the city is breaking its contract by not paying for its prisoners.

"How they got amnesia on this, I'm not quite sure," Gerken said. "I think budget woes and money will make anybody try and forget their problems, but to me, this is amnesia."

Gerken says the county will be filing a counter-claim and says he hopes a court case will settle the matter once and for all.

"My suspect is what you see today is a very historic first step to taking this to the Ohio Supreme Court," he said. "This ruling that comes from this dispute will have state-wide implications for every city and every county in Ohio."

The City of Toledo still has a jail bill for the fourth quarter after making a partial payment earlier this year. On Tuesday, city council will vote on whether they should pay $200,000 to CCNO.

