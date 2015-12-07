Ohio remembers Pearl Harbor; orders flags at half-staff

Flags are being flown at half-staff in Ohio as part of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday in remembrance of all those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Monday marks the 74th anniversary since the Japanese attacks at the American naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii. The U.S. Congress declared war against Japan a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The governor also urged all Ohioans to attend special ceremonies and remembrances honoring those who lost their lives that day.

