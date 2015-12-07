Crook breaks into Glendale Garden Cafe, steals donation box

It's a known fact that theft cases go up around the holidays, but what was taken from The Glendale Garden Café in south Toledo has staff shaking their heads.

When staff arrived just before 5 a.m. Monday, they found the front door window shattered. But all that was taken was a cardboard box filled with suckers meant to collect donations for a children's organization.

"That's just a shame, especially if it's for the children and everything," said Jeff Essex, the first staff member to arrive Monday.

Owners think the crook saw the signs warning about the alarm system and grabbed what he could, rather than entering the main part of the restaurant.

Ultimately, the crook only got away with a couple bucks of donations, while causing hundreds of dollars in damages.

