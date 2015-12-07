Congresswoman Kaptur weighs in on President Obama's address

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D, OH) weighed in Monday on President Obama's Sunday address, offering her perspective on U.S. security, terrorism and refugee regulation issues.

"He addressed some of the concerns that members of Congress have, including myself, about more thorough screening, more detection, in order to protect the American people," she said. "I think the (President Obama's) comments didn't hurt, but I was hoping for more in terms of reassuring the American people of their own security. I was very pleased to see that we will have more enhanced screening of those who will be coming to this country."

With regards to ISIS, Congresswoman Kaptur brought up specifics that were not addressed by the President Sunday evening.

"One of the aspects that I think makes this a difficult issue for the public is that this (ISIS) ideology, it isn't an army, but a set of beliefs for people who adhere to this very radical, destructive offshoot of Islam," she said. "It's a philosophy that's actually being paid for, and the President didn't talk about this, by the government of Saudi Arabia. That country, for decades now, has funded tens of thousands of academies where this kind of thinking is taught, including in Pakistan. This is also taught on the internet, and handheld devices. So it isn't as though you can take a battalion and go eliminate all of this, because first you have to know the source. And it was very clear to me that the President did not mention Saudi Arabia and some of those interests that are funding this kind of radical Islam."

In November, Congresswoman Kaptur supported a GOP bill to increase Syrian and Iraqi refugee background checks. Because Toledo has resettled many Syrian refugee families this year alone, she also spoke of the community's support to help others in their time of need while still adhering to stricter refugee policies.

"Here in Toledo, we're a welcoming place, and we know that the closer we are as a community, the less potential we have to have any outsiders violate that sense of community. But we have to be on guard, and have to look for those who would seek to harm. That has to be our first concern right now," said Kaptur. "The (refugee) issue is one we have to handle with both compassion, but also security. We have to work with people and not violate any of our tenets as an open society; however, we have to recognize that ISIS is operating inside of Syria and western Iraq and in many other places. If you happen to be in Syria and you go to the border, all you have to do is say you're a refugee and you're put in a camp somewhere. We don't have control of those camps, and we have to treat people with compassion, but frankly, to protect the American people, and that is my first sworn duty, we have to do what is necessary to assure their safety. That's our first priority."

As one of the few members of Congress to have visited Syria 11 years ago, Kaptur also notes the need for other countries' support in this ongoing battle.

"We have to balance compassion and security; this is a real balancing act right now," said Congresswoman Kaptur. "And we can get through this, and it will take many other countries helping us, and it will also take our government putting pressure on the Saudis to stop funding these madrassas."

While some polls show that Americans are for sending more troops to fight ISIS on the ground, Congresswoman Kaptur says that the U.S. could benefit from utilizing other battle tactics.

"For those who simply want to send the army, we're better off sending intelligence officers. We're better off sending human intelligence officers in order to figure out where this very demented faith expression is being propagated. That's what you have to do. Then, in places like Saudi Arabia, we have to hold them accountable for what they are doing," she said. "We have to be aware, we can't be afraid, we have to be smart, and we have to nip it in the bud. We can't be naive and not recognize there are certain forces in that part of the world that are literally paying for this, and that has to be stopped."

