Bond revoked for man accused of aggravated vehicular homicide

Bond revoked for man accused of aggravated vehicular homicide

Jacob Greer, 24 Jacob Greer, 24
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Jacob Greer's bond was revoked after he tested positive for cocaine.

Greer will be back in court on Monday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to plead no contest.

He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a fatal accident that sent the drivers of three cars, including himself, to the hospital in July.

One man, Sean Lutzmann, did not survive.

