Bond revoked for man accused of aggravated vehicular homicide

Jacob Greer's bond was revoked after he tested positive for cocaine.

Greer will be back in court on Monday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to plead no contest.

He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a fatal accident that sent the drivers of three cars, including himself, to the hospital in July.

One man, Sean Lutzmann, did not survive.

Related: Man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after fatal Oregon accident

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.