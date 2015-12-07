Ohio gas prices below $2 mark and national average

Average gas prices in Ohio remained below the $2 mark and below the national average to start the week.

The state average was about $1.88 for a gallon of regular gas in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up about 6 cents from a week ago, but about 35 cents cheaper than a month ago. The state average this time last year was about $2.62.

The national average for regular fuel has dropped about a cent since last week to $2.03. The national average was about $2.68 at the same time last year.

Increased refinery output and the decreased demand for gasoline that typically occurs during the winter months could help keep gas prices relatively low.

