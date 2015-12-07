Ohio man shot by police after wounding officer identified

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot after shooting a northeast Ohio police officer in the chest.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday said 46-year-old Carlumandarlo Zaramo died at the scene of Sunday's shooting in the Cleveland suburb of Richmond Heights.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gene Rowe said Monday that the officer is in serious but stable condition.

Rowe says officers went to the home after Zaramo threatened to kill himself. Rowe says Zaramo agreed to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, but grabbed a gun from a closet while gathering clothes and shot the officer, who wasn't wearing a bulletproof vest. A second officer then fatally shot Zaramo.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

