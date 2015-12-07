City of Oregon celebrates annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

The city of Oregon will be in the holiday spirit Monday night, Dec. 7.

The annual Holiday Tree Lighting is taking place at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Municipal Complex on Seaman Road.

Two new council members will also be sworn in that evening.

Refreshments will be served in the Community Room.

Oregon's Municipal Complex is located at 5330 Seaman Road in Oregon, OH.

