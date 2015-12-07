Rotary Club of Toledo presents check toward Toledo's first downtown Metropark

The Rotary Club of Toledo presented the Metroparks of Toledo with a large check in support of the first metropark planned for the downtown area.

Middlegrounds urban riverfront park has been in progress since it was purchased by Metroparks with funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Estuarine Land Conservation Program in 2006.

A press release from the Toledo Rotary Foundation states that since then, more than 8,000 tons of debris has been removed from the site in preparation for a future urban greenspace with restored natural areas and sweeping views of the largest river on the Great Lakes.

The Toledo Rotary Foundation presented a check for $300,000 Monday, Dec. 7 to support a cause beneficial to their 100 year history.

Parts of downtown, Toledo's east side neighborhoods, and most of Toledo's bridges can be viewed from the Middlegrounds and new visitors will be able to "stroll along the waterfront, see Toledo from a new perspective and learn about the city's rich history as an industrial giant."

The park will be clean, safe and a natural destination for families that live nearby. The Toledo Rotary Foundation also says it will add to the momentum that has been building along the riverfront.

About the Rotary Club of Toledo:

The Rotary Club of Toledo was organized May 3, 1912. The Club is number 44 out of 34,000 clubs worldwide and currently the 11th largest Rotary Club in the world! The Rotary Club of Toledo supports its own foundation, the 6th largest Rotary Foundation in the United States. The Toledo Rotary Foundation is a 501c3 and a public foundation as of 2001. The Rotary Club of Toledo is a community service organization and is fully supported by its membership.

