Officer praised for going above and beyond call of duty during distressed call

Chief Orzech of the Sandusky Police Department made special mention of Officer Natalie Ross for going above and beyond the call of duty to help her fellow man.

In a Facebook post on the department’s website, Orzech writes:

"I was notified by a fellow officer of a truly kind act performed by Officer Natalie Ross. The officer was handling a call with ofc. Ross, where a female's ex-boyfriend just stole money from her vehicle, while the mother was on her way to pick-up formula for her baby. Ofc. Ross asked the other officer if he minded, she was going to go get some formula for the baby and meet the other officer and victim at the station. Ofc. Ross indeed went and picked up formula for the baby.

The officer made their supervisor aware but ofc. Ross never mentioned it. Thanks ofc. Ross for your motherly instincts taking over and truly performing an act of kindness. Way to go ofc. Ross!!!

Stay safe...Chief Orzech"

