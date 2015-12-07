Phones, website now working at Lucas County courts and offices - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Phones, website now working at Lucas County courts and offices

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The phones at Lucas County court of common pleas, probate court, the prosecutors office, and clerks office are once again working. 

For an unknown reason, the lines went down Monday morning. The county website was also down.

By 12:30 p.m., everything was back up and running. 

