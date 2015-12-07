Press conference at Mercy St. Anne discusses helping people get health insurance

A press conference will be held at Mercy St. Anne to help Toledo residents navigate through health insurance resources before the Dec. 15 enrollment deadline.

Community leaders are urging residents who are uninsured and those who need to re-enroll in a plan to take immediate action. Coverage kicks in on Jan. 1, 2016 for those enrolled by the 15th.

Enrollment assistance, online shopping tools and penalty costs will be addressed. Three events will be announced at the press conference for the benefit of the public who may wish to attend them.

A press release states that new demographic information for the remaining uninsured population will also be provided.

Among the representatives speaking are: Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, City of Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Mercy St. Anne President and COO Brad Bertke and Toledo/Lucas County CareNet Assistant Director Julie Grasson.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Mercy St. Anne, 3404 W. Sylvania Avenue in Toledo.

