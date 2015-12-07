Construction worker struck by van on ProMedica Parkway

A construction worker was injured in a crash at Monroe and ProMedica Parkway Monday morning.

Officials say a dump truck was making a right turn into a construction area when it was hit by a van attempting to pass it. The van then rolled over and hit a construction worker who was opening a gate. The van came to a stop when it hit a pole.

The construction worker and driver of the van were both taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Police are urging drivers to be cautious in construction zones.

"These constructions zones have reduced speeds for a reason, and that's why they wear all the orange and the yellow and the bright green, because you need to slow down," said Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan. "You need to pay extra attention, you need to slow down, because this is how people get hurt and this is how people get killed."

The accident is under investigation and police may decide to cite the driver of the van based on the findings.

