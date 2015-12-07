TPD: Man in serious condition after 2 motorcycle crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD: Man in serious condition after 2 motorcycle crash

TEMPERANCE, MI (WTOL) -

Toledo police reported two motorcycles collided in an accident Sunday night.

The accident happened in Toledo,OH on Lewis near San Mateo around 8 p.m.

Anthony Wiederhold, 57, and Jason Presnell, 44, were traveling north on Lewis when they collided.

Wiederhold was seriously injured and  transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

Police are still investigating the accident.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly