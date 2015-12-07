Bittersweet Farms sells culinary products and artwork for under $30

Embrace the joy of giving this holiday season by shopping local!

Bittersweet Farms offers several unique items for sale that are local, under $30, and made by individuals with autism.

Bittersweet Gardens is a self-sustaining program of Bittersweet Farms that employs adults with autism to develop products that meet industry standards using local ingredients. The production and sale of these items provides vocational and employment opportunities for adults with autism and also encourages community interaction.

This year, products include: Gardens Basil Pesto, Bittersweet Gardens Tomato Chutney and Bittersweet Gardens Arugula Pesto.

Three culinary products may be purchased in a package ($20) or separately ($6.00 & $6.50) and are available at Walt Churchill's Market and the Baker's Kitchen in Perrysburg, Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse and Thrush's Bakery in Monclova. You can also find them online at the Bittersweet Gardens Etsy Shop.

In addition to the farm, Bittersweet also offers a creative arts program for individuals with autism to create multimedia media pieces of fused glass, woven items, and ceramics. The program provides art education, art therapy and art enrichment opportunities.

Original artwork may be purchased at their location in Whitehouse or online at Bittersweet Creative Arts.



About Bittersweet, Inc.



For 32 years, Bittersweet, Inc. has been successfully serving adults and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders across four locations in Ohio. Bittersweet offers unique supports that encourage individuals with autism to grow and develop their abilities and talents in an agricultural setting. The Bittersweet community offers many products for sale to support employment and vocational opportunities for individuals with autism. The mission of Bittersweet, Inc. is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch. Bittersweet Gardens works to train and expand the abilities and knowledge of individuals with autism who work and care for the farm.

