Brandy Gilliland dies after courageous fight with breast cancer

Brandy Gilliland lost her battle with breast cancer on Thursday.



Brandy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2009 and allowed WTOL’s Chyrs Peterson to tell her story as she went through chemotherapy and a double mastectomy surgery.

Brandy was 40-year-old.

Below are links to stories about Brandy's battle:

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.