180th honors exceptional airmen at ceremony

Seven airmen who excel in their military careers were honored on Sunday in Swanton at the 180th Fighter Wing’s annual military awards.

The ceremony recognized the airmen for their accomplishments and achievements throughout 2015.

This year's outstanding Airmen will move on to the state-level competition against airmen from three other Air National Guard units in Ohio for the state-level titles.

Those recognized at this year's awards include:



Senior Airman Jacob Sorosiak, Aircraft Armament Systems Craftsman

Tech. Sgt. Dennis Douglass, Armament Systems Craftsman

Master Sgt. Sherri Szymanski, Maintenance Group Training Manager

Master Sgt. Justin Brinkman, First Sergeant

Airman 1st Class David Bousonville, Services Sustainment Apprentice

2nd Lt. Jennifer Ferrari, Installation Deployment Officer

Airman 1st Class Charles Mason, Client Systems Technician

