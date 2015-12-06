Area Muslims welcome people of all faiths to pray for peace

There were prayers for peace Sunday at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg Township.



It was a non-denominational service for victims of the San Bernadino, California terrorist attack.



Three weeks ago, a similar service of solidarity was held here after the ISIS terrorist assault on Paris killed more than 100 people.



Now it's happened again but on our own home soil.



"We are all in one fight against them. There is no such half the nation with, half the nation against. All of us are against them," said Imam Talal Eid.



People of all faiths came together supporting Muslims with Muslims inside a mosque.



"We can do our best in what has been a bad situation for the Muslim faith at this time," said worshiper Jim Jacobs.



The woman who joined her husband in killing fourteen Californians had pledged her allegiance to ISIS.



Worshipers want everyone to know ISIS does not represent what Islam teaches.



It's something you'll learn on a visit to a mosque or by having dinner with Muslims.



"We need to come together, looking at the things we have in common and the deepest loves that we have," said worshiper Suzanne Marciniak.



They ask there be no backlash against Muslims, only compassion.



"Across the country most of the mosques, wherever they are, ought to start inviting people of all denominations to come in and be part of their prayers," said Habib Khan of the Center.



On this day, people of all faiths hope the power of prayer will make a difference and make the world a safer place to live.

