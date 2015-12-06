Program puts Owens students on express track to BGSU degree

Some students heading to Owens Community College now have an express track to a four-year degree.

Bowling Green State University and Owens are partnering to create the 'Falcon Express Dual Admission Program.'



According to Bowling Green’s website, students who enroll in the program, complete a semester at Owens and earn a 2.0 GPA will have guaranteed admission to a BGSU baccalaureate program.

“It takes away many barriers for students to be able to transfer and to keep that enrollment in place,” said Mike Bower, President of Owens Community College.

Advisers at both schools will work with Falcon Express students to make sure all their credits are transferable.



The program beings January 2016.

Click here for more information on the program.

