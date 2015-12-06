TPD encourages residents to download "Safer Ohio" app

The Toledo Police Department is encouraging citizens to abide by a new phrase, "See something, send something," as concerns heighten over increased terror threats on American soil.

In 2010, Homeland Security launched the "See something, say something" campaign to encourage citizens to report suspicious activity that could be linked to terrorism. This new campaign is the next step.

Residents can download an app for their smartphone called "Safer Ohio" to report any suspicious behavior free of charge, then send messages and pictures to law enforcement.

"When you see something that does not belong, when you drive that same stretch of road every day and you see something that is out of the ordinary that doesn't belong there and you get that feeling in your gut - that's suspicious," said Lt. Matt Luettke from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say sending a message through the app will not get the sender in trouble and your motives will not be questioned.

"That initial tip could be enough to open an investigation that may very well lead to terroristic charges to individuals here looking to do harm," said Richard Zwayer, Executive Director of Ohio Homeland Security.

The app can be downloaded from the Homeland Security website or by calling the Department of Homeland Security at 1-877-OHS-INTEL (1-877-647-4683).

TPD also reminds citizens they can call 911 to report anything suspicious or emergency-related.

