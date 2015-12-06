Toledo pedestrian injured in crash

Reginald Devault is in the hospital after being struck by a car Saturday, Dec. 5, around 7 p.m.

Police report Devault, 58, was crossing eastbound at the intersection of Hawley and Nebraska in Toledo when he was struck by a car driven by Van Savage, 31.

It is not clear if any arrests were made at this time. Devault's condition is also unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

WTOL will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.

