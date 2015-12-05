Ottawa Hills kid now big man on MSU campus after game-winning kick

Michael Geiger has become a household name across the nation this college football season.

It wasn't long ago that MSU’s star kicker Michael Geiger was lacing up his cleats, pulling on an Ottawa Hills jersey, taking a couple practice kicks at Niedermeier Stadium and working to become the No. 1 kicker in the 2013 recruiting class.

Now he's a junior on the Michigan State football team – and one who feels like he's continued to grow as a player.

"Mentally, I've just, I've learned a lot, I've gotten a lot better technically, and just, you know, learned the day-in and day-out grind of every week and trying to improve, and I think that's where I've been getting better," Geiger said.

That mental toughness was shown when he drew national attention with a kick heard across the country, a kick that beat undefeated Ohio State, and one that was quite the homecoming for Geiger.

"Ironically it's the last time I had played a football game in Ohio since high school. So it was kind of a homecoming for me and I just wanted to go out on a high note," Geiger said.

On the sideline leading up to that point, Geiger says he was focused on keeping himself and his teammates calm. He says as his teammates kept coming up to him, he was reassuring them that he "was fine" and saying, "I got this".

He says Coach Mark Dantonio came up and gave him his prayer card, something he didn't even know his coach had. Geiger put it in his hand warmer and took the field.

He says they talked about snapping and kicking the ball even if Urban Meyer called a time out for Ohio State. Meyer did and Geiger still kicked it. He says it helped him read the wind and he knew he would be fine. Plus he's had years of experience in pressure situations.

"Everything leading up to that point, like, was a culmination of that, just relying on those pressure situations. But I, I've been in moments, like clutch moments, in any other sport I played in high school. And I knew, just backing on that experience that I was just going to rely on my practice and my training to kick it through," he said.

And it's a kick that put an end to the defending national champs' perfect season, and created quite a buzz around campus - something that's crazy to think about for a kid from Ottawa Hills.

"Honestly it's unbelievable. I graduated with, I think, 70 kids. I don't think I ever played in front of more than 400 people at a home crowd. So for me it's just ridiculous to think I go out on Saturday's and play in front of upwards of 75 to 100,000 people, it's almost inconceivable. But for me it's all just the same. I have this core group of friends, guys on the team, and when we go out to play it's not me and Michigan State, it's me and my teammates," Geiger said.

He adds that the post-kick windmill celebration is not his signature move, but something that's a combination of what came to his head in the heat of the moment, and from playing soccer and video games.

Regardless of how he celebrates, it's that kick for that team that has led the Spartans to the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa.

"Focus is at an all new high and we know what we have to take care of on Saturday," he said.

It's a game that Geiger says is like going back home because it wasn't too long ago the Spartans were playing in Lucas Oil Stadium in the 2013 Big Ten Championship game.

But as he gets ready to play in the conference finale, he reminds others that hard work can lead to endless possibilities.

"If you look at what DeShone Kizer's doing at Notre Dame, and some other athletes from the Toledo area, even Mark Meyers on our team here, there's endless possibilities. And I think, like, it's something I've learned from here, but if you honestly just devote yourself and become goal-oriented, I think you can really achieve whatever you want to do, or anything's possible," Geiger said.

