Brain injuries lead to questions about future of football

Former Michigan and NFL football star Rob Lytle passed away in 2010 from heart complications. Further testing however, showed the problem may have stemmed from elsewhere.

“He had so many injuries by the time we had no idea there was anything going on in the brain. We did know he was acting differently,” said Rob’s wife Tracy. “They said he was at the severe level of CTE, which is the chronic traumatic encephalopathy.”

Rob joins a growing list of former collegiate and NFL football players to have post mortem brain evaluation reveal severe levels of CTE, The degenerative brain disorder caused by Chronic head trauma.

“They said within the next year he may not have been able to even feed himself,” said Tracy.

The new discoveries are just part of the already hot conversation about football's safety, and culture.

“I think some of it is a toughness mentality that has been built into us. It’s a sign of weakness to be injured and I think that maintains through everything. Everyone wants to play,” said Dr. Ryan Szepiela who works with players at UT.



So athletes play on and the technology tries to catch up. New helmets and return to play protocols have made the game as safe as it’s ever been, but is that safe enough?

“Obviously nothing’s ever going to be safe when you are running two bodies at each other. A lot of it is meant for the impact. It’s based off of tackling. It’s based off of trying to stop the player from gaining the yardage by tackling the player so you can only make that so safe,” said Dr. Ryan.

So the decision whether or not the risk is worth the reward is left to the individual.



But it raises the question; do we owe it to the past to preserve the culture, or do we owe it to the future to change it.

“We are celebrating this football legacy and we are celebrating a player that is renowned for his toughness and his willingness to play through pain and sacrifice. The tradeoff for that is how he suffered later on in life,” said Rob’s son Kelly.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.