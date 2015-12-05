Coat giveaway fills need as weather turns colder

The 'Suzie's Coats' giveaway has become a nine year holiday tradition in Toledo..



It's a way one woman is helping the needy and at the same time giving back to the community.



'Suzie' is Suzie Perry, who teaches diagnostic medical sonography at the University of Findlay.



She's a Toledo native who collects coats, gloves, hats and scarves and hands them out to the less fortunate.



Suzie, a Rogers High School graduate, can relate to these folks.



"We were homeless for quite a time living out of the back of my mom's car and often times with relatives. Then in high school I was placed in foster care. That made a profound, positive difference in my life," said Suzie.



Suzie's effort has significantly expanded since its start in 2006.



Fifty coats were handed out back them on a street corner.



This year, 2200 clothing items were distributed from the Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center.



"It's a help to me because I lost my job and I need a warm coat," said Renita Sanders, who got one of the coats.



Folks found out about the giveaway through fliers handed at local missions and soup kitchens.



By the end of the day, practically every stitch of clothing was gone.



"There's more unemployed in Northwest Ohio so when these things happen it exacerbates the need," says Suzie.



And she expects there to be a need next year too.



And Suzie Perry will be back with more warm coats.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.