Two men arrested after refusing to come out of house

Toledo Police arrested two men on Saturday afternoon after witnesses told them they saw a man run into a house with a gun in the 700 block of Avondale.



Police were called but the man would not come out of the house.

After 40 minutes, two men came out of the house.

Both were arrested and charges are pending.

At this time, it's unclear what the men were charged with.

