BGSU's head football coach Dino Babers headed to Syracuse, defensive coordinator to coach in interim

It's official, Coach Dino Babers of the BGSU falcons will be headed to Syracuse to fill the role of head coach.

Babers was not available for further interview when the news hit.

A press release from Bowling Green State University named Brian Ward, defensive coordinator, as head coach in the interim.

“I am so thankful for the loyalty, dedication and integrity that Dino Babers and his family brought to Bowling Green State University. In a short period of time, Dino has helped create the future for this program and University. On behalf of President Mazey, I would like to thank Dino for his service to BGSU and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

Babers took over the football program at BGSU back in Dec. 2013, following the Falcons first MAC Championship in 21 seasons.

Under his guidance, the Falcon football program soared even higher. In two short seasons, BGSU won 18 games, including three over Big Ten Conference programs and went 10-0 against teams from the MAC East Division.

Last season, with a 33-28 win over South Alabama in the Camellia Bowl, Babers led the Falcons to their first bowl victory in a decade.

"I would like to thank President Mary Ellen Mazey and Athletic Director Chris Kingston for their support and the opportunity to lead the special football program here at Bowling Green over the last two seasons. This community was been a wonderful place for my family and I to call home, and it has truly been a privilege to work with such a tremendous group of young men. I believe that this program is ready for even greater things in the future, and I look forward to following their progress. Go Falcons!"

The Falcons are primed for continued success into the future, having won three consecutive MAC East Division titles.

BGSU, who won their 12th MAC Championship in school history on Friday night, has claimed two of the last three MAC Championships.

BGSU, winners of 17 consecutive games against MAC East foes, have won at least eight games in each of the last four seasons, and, with their 10th win of the seasons, have twice won double digits.

