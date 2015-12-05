Don't Waste Your Money: New smartphones at Wal-Mart for just $10

If money is tight, or you are looking for an inexpensive gift for a child, check out the newest offer from Wal-Mart – a new smartphone without a contract.

It sounds too good to be true. Wal-Mart has announced it will start selling smartphones for $10 without requiring a 2-year contract of the buyer.

“That would be amazing, because that doesn’t happen! They really expensive,” said Vikki Hausen.

Some consumers are wary of the deal, thinking that there has to be some sort of catch.

But, it is not a scam; it’s real!

For $10, you get and entry level LG phone subsidized by Wal-Mart’s in-house prepaid carrier, Tracfone.

Some possible drawbacks to be aware of:

The phone has a 4” screen, which looks tiny compared to more recent models.

There is no front camera for taking selfies.

It uses an older Android system.

You must use the Tracfone network for a minimum of 1 year

You can find this offer on Wal-Mart’s website or in select stores. Sources say, these phones are selling fast!

