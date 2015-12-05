Pause for Paws: Yoga with a cause

The Maumee Valley Save a Pet humane society is putting on a yoga event called Pause for Paws to help raise money for their new dog room.

The class takes place Sunday, Dec. 6 at Julie's Fitness Studio in Whitehouse, OH from 4 -5 p.m. and costs $15 per person.

All proceeds will benefit Maumee Valley Save a Pet humane society.

Jill Borkowski with Save a Pet also added a new holiday special for families interested in bringing home a pet this season.

"We are running a Bring Joy to Their World cat adoption special for the entire month of December (and) reducing our cat adoption for all cats and kittens to just $25. We're hoping to send a lot of cats home for the holidays," she said.

Julie's Fitness Studio is located at 6763 Providence Street, Whitehouse, OH.

More information is available here.

