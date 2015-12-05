Fire in north Toledo damages two homes

Toledo fire crews working to put out the fire

A fire erupted in north Toledo and damaged two homes.

It happened in the 100 block of Dexter near Lagrange on Friday, Dec. 4.

Authorities said a resident in the neighboring house called 911 when they noticed flames coming from the house next door. The fire ended up spreading to their home as well.

Everyone made it out without injury.

Crews are investigating how the fire started.

