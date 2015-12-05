Columbus, OH: Trial date set for suspected terrorist

A new trial date has been set for an Ohio man charged with plotting a U.S. attack after receiving overseas training.



Columbus resident Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud has pleaded not guilty to charges of supporting terrorism, supporting a terrorist group and making a false statement involving international terrorism.



Judge James Graham rescheduled the trial on Friday for April 18 at the request of government prosecutors and Mohamud's attorney. The trial had been set to begin Jan. 4.



Mohamud, 24, is accused of receiving training on weapons, combat and tactics in Syria, then returning to the U.S. with a plan to attack a military base or a prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

